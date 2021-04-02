This spring, residents who live within the Edina Public Schools district will vote on whether or not to extend the expiring technology levy and increase it to $7 million, and whether or not to approve a $7 million bond issue for operational improvements at the transportation facility and traffic control improvements at two schools. The election will occur Tuesday, May 11 with absentee and early voting having started March 26.
The League of Women Voters Edina is sponsoring a virtual Edina Public Schools Town Hall, scheduled for 7-8:30 p.m. April 7. Superintendent John Schultz and Steve Buettner, director of media and technology services, will be there to share information and answer questions about the levy and bond issue. Any questions prior to or during the Town Hall may be submitted to lwvedina@gmail.com.
The Town Hall can be viewed live on Edina TV by going to edinamn.gov/edinatv and selecting “Watch a City Meeting.” It will be recorded and available to view later on youtube.com/edinatv and on the League of Women Voters Edina website, lwvedina.org. It will also be shown on Comcast channels 813 and 16 between April 8 and May 10 on Mondays at 7 p.m., Tuesdays at 3 a.m. and 11 a.m., Thursdays at 10 p.m. and Fridays at 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.
LWV Edina is encouraging all residents to learn more about the levy and bond issue before voting.
