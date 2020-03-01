To celebrate International Women’s Day Sunday, March 8, the members of the League of Women Voters Edina will serve free cake 4-5 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Jerry’s Foods, 5125 Vernon Ave., Edina.

Adding to the celebration, this year marks the national League of Women Voters’ 100th anniversary. The community is invited to have a piece of cake and help and help mark both events.

