To celebrate International Women’s Day Sunday, March 8, the members of the League of Women Voters Edina will serve free cake 4-5 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Jerry’s Foods, 5125 Vernon Ave., Edina.
Adding to the celebration, this year marks the national League of Women Voters’ 100th anniversary. The community is invited to have a piece of cake and help and help mark both events.
