The League of Women Voters Edina’s Racial Justice Action Committee will host a virtual screening and discussion of the award-winning film, Suppressed 2020: The Fight to Vote, on Thursday, March 25, from 7-8:30pm.
This documentary examines the threat of voter suppression in the 2020 election. Nick Harper, The League of Women Voters-Minnesota’s civic engagement director, will give an update on related current activity at the Minnesota Legislature.
Brave New Films describes its movie: “Deeply personal accounts from voters of color across the state of Georgia reveal deliberate, widespread voter suppression in the 2018 midterm election where Stacey Abrams fought to become the first Black female governor in the U.S. Polling place closures, voter purges, missing absentee ballots, extreme wait times and voter ID issues were in full effect again during the 2020 primaries and are ongoing across the country right now, all disproportionately affecting Black Americans and minorities.”
To register, go to lwvedina.org. Registrants will be sent a Zoom link the day before the event. Questions can be sent to lwvedina@gmail.com.
