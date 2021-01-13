The public is invited to attend a Zoom viewing of the PBS documentary, “Jim Crow of the North,” on Thursday, Jan. 21, 7-9 p.m. The film will be followed by a facilitated discussion and is hosted by the League of Women Voters Edina. There is no cost to attend.
Coined by Samuel L. Myers, Jr., an economist at the University of Minnesota, the term “Minnesota paradox” refers to the racial disparities in the Twin Cities on such measures as income, education and housing. The Twin Cities disparities are some of the greatest in the country, causing a 2018 study to rank our area as one of the worst places in the nation for Black people to live.
Jim Crow of the North looks at the historical underpinnings of these disparities in housing. This TPT original film explores the effect racial covenants and systemic racism in the Twin Cities have had on today’s housing and wealth inequities.
To register and receive the Zoom link, people can email lwvedina@gmail.com with their name and request. Deadline to register is Monday, Jan. 18. Space is limited.
Last summer, the League of Women Voters Edina established the goal to advocate and participate in local action to eradicate discrimination and systemic racism. Since then, the league have been offering Edina residents opportunities to learn about the community’s history and explore their own experiences regarding race, privilege, justice and equity.
Additionally, the league’s Racial Justice Action Committee is looking at the organization’s racial history, voting rights as a racial justice issue, learning – and unlearning – Edina’s history regarding race, racism and white privilege, and partnerships within the community to continue making Edina a place for all people to live and work. To learn more about the league and the committee’s work, please visit lwvedina.org.
