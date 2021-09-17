The League of Women Voters Edina will host a School Board Candidate Forum at Edina City Hall Thursday, Sept. 23, 7-9 p.m. The Edina School Board election is Nov. 2. Absentee and early voting at Edina City Hall began on Sept. 17 and runs through Monday, Nov. 1.
All six candidates have been invited to participate. The candidates are Erica Allenburg, Dan Arom, Owen Michaelson, Karen Gabler, Michael Birdman and Nicole Schnell, who are vying to fill four seats.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, all attendees at City Hall must wear masks. Attendance in the City Council Chambers is limited to 50 people, socially distanced, and some 50-55 people can be seated, socially distanced, in the City Hall lobby outside the Council Chambers. The forum can be viewed live on Edina TV (Comcast channels 813 or 16), or facebook.com/edinamn, or on the city’s website at edinamn/livemeetings.
After the event, the forum replay will be available on demand on Facebook and the city’s website. It will also be available on the League of Women Voters website at lwvedina.org.
LWV Edina is encouraging community members to send any questions they have for the candidates to lwvedina@gmail.com by Sept. 22.
“We hope you either attend in person or watch the Forum to learn more about the candidates,” the press release said. “Our city deserves a strong School Board and votes of informed voters will help.”
