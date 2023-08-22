The League of Women Voters Bloomington will conduct voter registration and provide updates on the 2023 legislative election changes next week at Oxboro Library in Bloomington.

Voter registration will be available 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at the library, 8801 Portland Ave.

  

