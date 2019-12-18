The national commander for Disabled American Veterans appeared at the Coldwell Banker Burnet regional office in Edina Dec. 10 to accept a $10,000 donation earmarked for homeless veterans.
Stephen Whitehead, a bronze star recipient who, after 27 years of military service, retired from the Minnesota Army National Guard this year as command sergeant for the 84th Troop Command Brigade, spoke of the Disabled American Veterans’ Homeless Veterans Project as he accepted the check. The money raised for the project was a product of Coldwell Banker Burnet Foundation’s annual Charity Partner Project, which raised the funds last month through a silent auction.
Whitehead, who sustained a mild traumatic brain injury during a mortar attack in Iraq in 2007, was the first post-9-11 veteran chosen to lead the Disabled Veterans of America. The Rosemount resident will continue to lead the organization as it celebrates its centennial in 2020.
