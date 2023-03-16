The League of Women Voters Richfield will host a presentation about alternative lawns this weekend.

Ava McKnight, founder of Altlawns, will speak 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18, on the second floor of My Credit Union, 345 E. 77th St., Richfield.

