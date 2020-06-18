Eden Prairie, MN (55344)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High around 85F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.