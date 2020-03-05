The Bloomington Police Department released the following statement regarding the death of a male at a Bloomington hotel:
Bloomington Police responded to the Super 8 Hotel, 7800 2nd Avenue S, just after 1:15 am reference to an unconscious male that was found in the lobby restroom. Upon making contact with the male, identified as a 36 YOA from Minneapolis, Officers determined he had possibly overdosed. Officers were able to get a verbal response from physical stimulus. Allina arrived on scene and he was transported to Fairview Southdale.
Officers attempted to make contact at the room the victim had been staying at. After no response at the door, an Officer went outside and through the window could see two unconscious subjects inside the room. Entry was made into the room where they discovered a 35 YOA male from Lake Elmo deceased. Another 25 YOA male from Inver Grove Heights was still breathing. Naloxone was administered to this victim before he was transported to Fairview Southdale.
The death investigation is active and ongoing at this time.
