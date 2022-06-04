During this year’s 10th-annual Humphrey Mondale Dinner, the DFL Party will recognize five Minnesotans with awards for their significant contributions to the DFL Party and Minnesota politics. The five awards – Mondale, Humphrey, Wellstone, Freeman and Growe – are named after historic DFL leaders “whose legacies continue to inspire our movement to build a better Minnesota for all,” according to a DFL Party news release.
The five honorees are Senate DFL Leader Melisa López Franzen (D-Edina); Cheryl Poling, chair of the 3rd Congressional District DFL Party; Rick Varco, political director of Service Employees International Union Minnesota; Rep. Paul Marquart (D-Dilworth) and Rep. Carlos Mariani (D-St. Paul).
“The Minnesota DFL Party would not be where we are today without the tremendous leaders we will be honoring at this year’s Humphrey-Mondale Dinner,” DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin said in the news release. “While the specific work these leaders have done is quite different, from building grassroots political power to championing Greater Minnesota in the legislature and more, they are all working towards the same goal of improving the lives of Minnesotans everywhere. These five leaders have faced down long odds in the fight to build a better Minnesota. Their triumphs and achievements are a credit not only to themselves, but to our political movement and to the great men and women that helped shape our DFL Party throughout history.”
López Franzen, who was first elected to the State Senate in 2012, will be presented with the Joan and Walter Mondale Award for Public Service at the dinner.
The news release said that since being elected, López Franzen has been working to meet the needs of Minnesotans, including through legalizing same-sex marriage in Minnesota, enacting free, all-day kindergarten, and raising the minimum wage.
She has also advocated for policies to close racial disparities in the fields of health care and education, worked to legalize adult-use cannabis, and fought for paid family and medical leave for Minnesota workers.
“The people of Minnesota are fortunate to have a leader like Senator Melisa López Franzen advocating for us at the State Capitol,” the news release said.
