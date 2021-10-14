Kraus-Anderson has completed a $28 million renovation of the Edina Community Center, located at 5701 Normandale Road, according to a Kraus-Anderson press release.
The Edina Community Center serves multiple purposes for Edina Public Schools. The third level houses district administration offices, a board room and community education classrooms and studios. The second level is home to Normandale Elementary French Immersion School. The first level holds the Edina Early Learning Center, as well as the Welcome Center and enrollment offices. The basement level houses varsity football locker rooms and marching band storage, located next to the football stadium south of the building, the press release said.
Designed by Wold Architects and Engineers, the three-story 317,795-square-foot project renovated classrooms and locker rooms, the main office and entry, and the district’s board room.
