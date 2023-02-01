Southdale Center announced last week that the former Herberger’s space will become a Kowalski’s Market, which is anticipated to open in 2024.
The upscale, full-service Minneapolis-St. Paul grocer will take up over 34,000 square feet on the ground floor of the southeast corner of the property.
“When architect Victor Gruen designed Southdale in 1956, he envisioned the modern shopping mall as a community gathering place,” said Southdale General Manager Judy Tullius. “That vision continues to be a guiding light as we bring stand-out offerings like Kowalski’s to our discerning community.”
“Southdale and the communities it serves have a vibrancy and energy that are well-suited for Kowalski’s and our customers,” said Mike Oase, Kowalski’s chief operating officer. “We’re really looking forward to operating in this lively retail environment.”
The Kowalski’s announcement is another milestone in the transformation of Southdale that began with construction of the One Southdale Place luxury apartments in 2014. The evolution kicked into high gear in 2019 with the highly publicized openings of Life Time Edina at Southdale, Life Time Sport, and Life Time Work, following on the heels of Homewood Suites, Minnesota’s only Restoration Hardware Gallery and a number of restaurant concepts. Additional announcements are anticipated in the coming months.
