Knights of Columbus Council 3827, which serves southwest metro Catholic churches, has earned the 2019-20 Star Council Award.

The award recognizes excellence in program activity, membership growth, insurance promotion, fraternal reporting and safe environment compliance. It is the second Star Council Award earned by the council in three years.

The Grand Knight presiding over the award period was Ned O’Doherty, who said the council’s leadership team is “proud and honored to have received this prestigious award in the volunteer and charitable realm. Many members overcame adversity in these challenging times to develop, implement and execute plans to effect positive results to help each of the communities in the surrounding area.”

The award came with a commendation from the international council. “During this challenging year, the council adapted and continued to stand in the breach; serving your brothers, families, parishes and communities. The Supreme Council is pleased to recognize these achievements and acknowledge the hard work of you and your brother knights.”

