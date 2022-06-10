Kites and Bites returns in 2022 with the event sponsored by the Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11.

There will be a number of food trucks, music, and kites available at the event being held at the Valley View Playfields at 90th Street and Portland Avenue South.

Free kites will be made available for youth age 18 and younger while supplies last. Of course, you can always bring your own kites to fly.

In addition to the kites and the food, KidsDance DJ will provide the musical entertainment from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Info: tinyurl.com/kitesbites

