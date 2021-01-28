At 3:03 p.m. Jan. 22, the Edina Fire Department responded to a call of a fire in the 4100 block of Parklawn Drive. The fire, located in a second-floor unit of the condominium building, started in the kitchen area of the unit, with some fire damage spreading to the unit above.
Fire crews arrived shortly after the call and were able to extinguish the fire, with one adult male transported to Hennepin County Medical Center for further attention.
The fire was elevated to a second alarm with Bloomington, Eden Prairie, Richfield and St. Louis Park fire departments providing mutual aid. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
“It is important to know and follow proper safety protocols for extinguishing a kitchen fire,” said Edina Fire Marshal Rick Hammerschmidt. Precautions include having a working fire extinguisher close by or knowing where it is located in multi-family housing units, not putting water on an oil- or grease-based fire, not attempting to move a pot or pan with fire in it but instead covering the pot with a lid or cookie sheet, turning off the heat source and waiting for contents to cool, and, if there is a fire, exiting first and calling 911 from a safe location outside the home, Hammerschmidt said.
Additional fire prevention and safety tips can be found at edinamn.gov/661/fire-safety-education.
For more information about the Edina Fire Department, visit edinamn.gov/fire or call 952-826-0330.
