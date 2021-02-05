Richardson Nature Center in Bloomington will host Valentine’s Day kicksledding next week.
Kicksledding on an illuminated, lantern-lit pond is available 5:30-6:30 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, at the Three Rivers Park District nature center located at 8737 E. Bush Lake Road.
The cost is $5 per kicksled and reservations are required by Tuesday, Feb. 9. Children 13 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult from the same household.
Reservations: 763-559-6700
