Richardson Nature Center in Bloomington will host Valentine’s Day kicksledding next week.

Kicksledding on an illuminated, lantern-lit pond is available 5:30-6:30 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, at the Three Rivers Park District nature center located at 8737 E. Bush Lake Road.

The cost is $5 per kicksled and reservations are required by Tuesday, Feb. 9. Children 13 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult from the same household.

Reservations: 763-559-6700

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments