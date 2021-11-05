Residents, businesses and anyone who is interested in helping collaborate on the future of Edina’s Cahill District can attend a planning kickoff meeting scheduled for Monday, Nov. 15. The meeting will be held 7-9 p.m. at the Edina Public Works & Park Maintenance Facility, 7450 Metro Blvd.
Located in the southern portion of the city, the Cahill District is bounded by West 70th Street (north), Cahill Road (west), Minnesota State Highway 100 (east), and the Bloomington city line (south).
“The Cahill District is a unique area with lots of potential, and it’s so important to the economic vitality of Edina,” Kate Agnew, Planning Commission chair and Cahill District Plan project co-chair, said in a city news release. “We’re excited to hear from the community as we begin to define a vision for the future of the District.”
Attendees are invited to join the Planning Commission as the first steps are taken to draft the Cahill District Plan. City staff will provide background about the history, land uses, demography and economic impact of the Cahill District. Community perspectives will be collected on the strengths and shortcomings of the district as it exists today and on the ideal future form of the district. There will also be a discussion on how attendees can remain involved moving forward.
The city completed a small area plan for the 70th & Cahill Neighborhood Node in 2019. The plan called for an effort to study the entire Cahill District to determine how best to improve the area. This meeting is meant to serve as the first step in the creation of a plan to guide the future development of the Cahill District, the news release said.
Those interested in attending the meeting are urged to RSVP by visiting bit.ly/BTECahill.
