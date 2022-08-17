Kennedy High School senior Siri Anderson was selected to perform as a harpist for the Minnesota Music Educators Association’s All-State Orchestra for the second consecutive year.

Anderson will participate in a week-long intensive camp this month to prepare for the MMEA Midwinter Convention in February 2023.

