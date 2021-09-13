Events for Sept. 18 and Oct. 16 have been scheduled
If interested in helping to spread positivity, attend a special rock-painting session 1-4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, at Local Roots. 817 E 66th St., Richfield.
An RSVP is requested so enough rocks may be made available.
At the conclusion of the rock-painting event, they will be divided with the participants able to keep their favorite. Participants will be asked to place their creations in locations where others may view them.
To RSVP for this event, call 612-396-4232, or email cynthiak815@msn.com.
October event
In addition, from 8-11:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 16, an Adopt a Highway cleanup by the Justice for Jonathan group in Richfield will be held along a two-mile stretch from 35W to Highway 13 North.
This is the fourth year that the Justice for Jonathan O’Shaughnessy group will participate in the Adopt a Highway Program.
To participate, meet a the Burnsville Nicollet Avenue Bus Transit Station.
Jonathan O’Shaughnessy was shot and killed while walking home from 4th of July festivities in the city of Richfield several years ago.
Justice for Jonathan O’Shaughnessy is continuing to keep Jonathan’s memory alive and are offering a $50,000 reward for the capture and conviction of his killer.
