Justice for Jonathan O’Shaughnessy, an organization formed in the memory of the Richfield man murdered while walking home three years ago, has scheduled several fundraising events to be hosted over the next few months.
Fundraising in the new year began Jan. 6 with the Monday Hands-Only CPR, a free one-time class hosted at the Richfield Fire Station #1. The opportunity to take the class is hosted at 7 p.m. the first Monday of the month at the station at 67th and Portland. All are welcome to take the 60 to 90-minute class.
Other events coming up this winter and into spring are as follows:
• Now until Feb. 9, O’Shaughnessy’s birthday, the organization will be collecting blankets for Bridging, Bloomington, with a goal of 300 new or gently used blankets being accepted. All sizes of throws (twin, full, queen, king), all types of quilts, Afghans, duvets, comforters, bedspreads of any variety of patterns and materials will be accepted. Blankets with dirt, stains, rips, odors or animal hair will not be accepted. Clients are referred to Bridging from a network of nearly 200 social service agencies to assist those transitioning out of homelessness and poverty.
• Tuesday, March 17, St. Paul St. Patrick’s Day Parade. This will be the third straight year representatives of the organization will be walking in the parade to share Justice for Jonathan O’Shaughnessy’s unsolved murder story. The expected meet-up time for those wishing to walk in the parade is 11:30 to noon. The parade begins at 1 p.m. Those participating should wear Justice for Jonathan apparel and dress warmly.
• Saturday, April 11, an Adopt-a-Highway cleanup session (weather dependant) will begin at 8 a.m. Those participating are asked to meet at the Burnsville Nicollet Transit Station off Highway 13 North and Interstate 35W South. Safety vests and bags will be provided.
