Justice for Jonathan O’Shaughnessy recently collected turkeys for Boys and Girls Club Southside and Loaves & Fishes. The group’s goal was 25 turkeys, and it received 37 turkeys donated from the community.
From those donations, the Boys and Girls Club Southside received 25 turkeys, and Loaves & Fishes were presented with 12.
The Boys & Girls Club Southside, 701 E. 39th St., hosted a dinner Nov. 26, which included bingo, a dinner and a raffle of the balance of donated turkeys.
Justice for Jonathan O’Shaughnessy will be collecting gifts for 11- to 18-year-olds, but all gifts accepted between now and Dec. 18 will be delivered Monday, Dec. 19, to the Boys & Girls Club Southside.
Justice for Jonathan gift boxes will be available at Richfield Liquor Stores, 66th and Cedar and 64th and Lyndale, Broadway Pizza in Richfield, Fireside Foundry in Richfield, and Pizza Luce in Richfield.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.