Turkeys were collected last week by volunteers of Justice for Jonathan O’Shaughnessy for the Boys and Girls Club Southside and Loaves and Fishes.

Justice for Jonathan O’Shaughnessy recently collected turkeys for Boys and Girls Club Southside and Loaves & Fishes. The group’s goal was 25 turkeys, and it received 37 turkeys donated from the community.

From those donations, the Boys and Girls Club Southside received 25 turkeys, and Loaves & Fishes were presented with 12.

The Boys & Girls Club Southside, 701 E. 39th St., hosted a dinner Nov. 26, which included bingo, a dinner and a raffle of the balance of donated turkeys.

Justice for Jonathan O’Shaughnessy will be collecting gifts for 11- to 18-year-olds, but all gifts accepted between now and Dec. 18 will be delivered Monday, Dec. 19, to the Boys & Girls Club Southside.

Justice for Jonathan gift boxes will be available at Richfield Liquor Stores, 66th and Cedar and 64th and Lyndale, Broadway Pizza in Richfield, Fireside Foundry in Richfield, and Pizza Luce in Richfield.

