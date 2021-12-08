During the month of December, Justice for Jonathan is asking for cards be sent to veterans and pet supplies to a Minneapolis resource center.
The organization was created to raise awareness for Jonathan O’Shaughnessy, who in 2017 was shot and killed while walking home from a street dance in Richfield. His murder remains unsolved.
Those interested can send get well, “thinking of you”, Christmas or birthday cards to veterans.
Justice for Jonathan will either collect the card, or they may be sent directly to the Veterans Administration Hospital.
Organizers ask those mailing the cards directly to be sure they note that the card is sent as part of the Justice for Jonathan project.
Cards mailed directly should go to Minneapolis VA Health Care System, Voluntary/Community Resource Service (135), 1 Veterans Drive, Minneapolis, MN 55417. For more about the veterans administration, call 612-467-2050, or email vhaminvol@va.gov.
Pet supplies
In addition to the card collection, Justice for Jonathan is also collecting pet supplies.
The most-needed items are:
• Dog and cat food (dry and canned)
• Cat litter
• Treats for dogs and cats
• Toys and leashes
• Winter coats for dogs
Gently used items are OK.
Donated supplies may be sent to Pet Food Shelf & Resource Center, 3745 Bloomington Ave., Minneapolis
For information about the resource center, visit peopleandpetstogether.org.
Information about the Justice for Jonathan organization is available by visiting JusticeforJonathanMN.com
The guidelines
Guidelines for cards, Letters, or greetings to veterans
Cards, letters, and special greetings are distributed to our veteran patients by volunteers or staff. General cards or letters (thank you for your service, thinking of you, thank you) are accepted any time of year.
All donated greetings are held for a minimum of 14 days after receipt before distribution to patients, for infection prevention precautions. Please consider this when sending greetings for specific holidays such as Veterans Day or Valentine’s Day. All cards, letters, children’s artwork and other greetings are reviewed for content before delivery to veteran patients.
Card and letter writing tips
• Fold a piece of paper in half and make your own card. We encourage schools, organizations, or groups and individuals to spend a few minutes making cards. Children’s artwork on cards is encouraged.
• Use Thinking of You or holiday cards and write a note of encouragement.
• Start the greeting with Dear Veteran or Dear Friend.
• Be positive and upbeat, be thankful.
• Share a little info about yourself like your city, hobbies, pets, etc.
• Talk about things happening around home like the weather, sports, etc.
• Sign with your first name only – no last names, for donor privacy.
• Include your group or organization name, if applicable.
• Do not put a date on them; they will be distributed throughout the year.
• If mailing multiple greetings, we do not need the envelopes, only the cards.
• Please note: greetings received with religious content are given to Chaplain Service for distribution.
For privacy and safety reasons, the following items are not allowed on cards or items to be distributed to Veterans at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center:
• No scented markers or perfume, no confetti or glitter.
• No candy or other items inserted or taped in the cards.
• No additional family or mailing address information.
• No phone numbers, e-mail addresses, or websites.
• No photographs of people.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.