RI13coOshaughnessyDonations1.jpg

Cynthia Kuntz (right), the mother of the late Jonathan O’Shaughnessy, accepts blankets that were recently donated. The blankets are to be given to Bridging in Bloomington to help families transitioning from homelessness and poverty.

Sunday, Feb 9, would have been Jonathan O’Shaughnessy’s 27th Birthday - and in his memory Justice for Jonathan has been collecting blankets for Bridging, Bloomington.

Weather dependent, the group invites members of the community to assemble at the bench in O’Shaughnessy’s memory from 10:15-10:20 a.m. before attending church at St. Richards, 76th and Penn Avenue, for a Mass for Jonathan.

On Monday, Feb. 10, blankets will be delivered to Bloomington Bridging, an organization that gives out roughly 250 blankets per week to help families in transition from homelessness and poverty.

RI13coOshaughnessyDonations2.jpg

This is some of the more than 30 blankets that were donated to Justice for Jonathan by students and staff at Blessed Trinity Catholic School in Richfield. The blankets will be presented to Bridging in Bloomington, an organization that gives out roughly 250 blankets per week.

Earlier in the week, the group had already collected more than 110 blankets and was given even more from Blessed Trinity Catholic School in Richfield.

The students and staff made fleece tie blankets with a plan to present 27 in honor of Jonathan’s 27th birthday. In all, 33 blankets were presented for donation.

