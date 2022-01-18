Members of the Academy of Holy Angels basketball team helped to make homemade birthday cards in December for the Justice For Jonathan organization, which then delivered them to the Minneapolis Veterans Hospital.
In celebrating what would have been Jonathan O’Shaughnessy’s 29th birthday, the Justice for Jonathan organization will be collecting pet items for People & Pets Together.
The collection period is underway and will conclude on Feb. 9, which would have been O’Shaughnessy’s birthday.
People & Pets Together helps families facing economic hardship by operating a pet food shelf in Minneapolis, providing pet food to food shelves in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area, operating a veterinary assistance grant program, and working with other programs that keep pets healthy and in loving homes.
People & Pets Together is located at 2501 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis, MN 55404.
The most-needed items:
• Dog and cat food - dry and canned
• Cat litter
• Dog and cat treats
• Toys and leashes/harnesses
• Winter coats for dogs
• Gently used items are also being accepted
Collection boxes will be located at Richfield Liquor stores: 6444 Lyndale Ave. S.; 6444 Penn Ave. S.; 7000 Lyndale Ave. S.; 6600 Cedar Ave. S.; and at Broadway Pizza, 7514 Lyndale Ave.
