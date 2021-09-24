Justice for Jonathan O’Shaughnessy will be picking up trash along a 2-mile stretch from Interstate 35W to Highway 13 North 8-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16.
This is fourth year that the Justice for Jonathan group will participate in the Adopt-a-Highway program.
To participate, meet at the Burnsville Nicollet Avenue Bus Transit Station.
Jonathan O’Shaughnessy was shot and killed while walking home from 4th of July festivities in the city of Richfield several years ago.
Justice for Jonathan O’Shaughnessy is continuing to keep Jonathan’s memory alive and is offering a $50,000 reward for the capture and conviction of his killer.
For more information, email JusticeforJonOShay2017@outlook.com.
