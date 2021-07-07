Walk With the Mayor will return this summer to give community members the opportunity to share opinions and thoughts with Mayor Jim Hovland while walking through the city.
The July Walk With the Mayor, that was scheduled for Wednesday, July 21, has been canceled due to a Edina City Council meeting taking place that night. A new date will be scheduled, the city said.
Participating in Walk With the Mayor gives community members a chance to voice concerns, talk with Hovland and get to know the city better while taking a walk through various locations in Edina.
No prior registration is required to attend Walk With the Mayor.
Summer walks will be held during the week to accommodate busy weekend schedules.
Walk With the Mayor will move back to Saturday mornings after Labor Day.
Other upcoming walks include:
• 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, Fred Richards Park, meet at playground
• 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, Rosland Park, meet at shelter building
The city urges participants to wear comfortable walking shoes.
In the event of rain or inclement weather, the walk will be held at Southdale Center and participants should meet near the Caribou Coffee in the center court.
For more information or to suggest a location for a future walk, contact the city’s Communications Department at 952-826-0359.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.