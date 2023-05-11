Edina Patrol Officer Jesse Penman has been named the 2022 Mike Siitari Officer of the Year, an award given by the Edina Crime Prevention Fund. Penman was honored with the award at the May 2 Edina City Council meeting.
A former Community Service Officer, Penman joined the Edina Police Department in 2016 and was promoted to Police Officer one year later. Since then, he has been very involved in the department, and currently serves as the department’s field training officer, firearm instructor and use of force and defensive tactics instructor. He is also one of two snipers on the SWAT team.
“Jesse has displayed a high level of dedication to training and development of not just himself, but others in the department,” said Police Chief Todd Milburn. “His dedication to the Edina Police Department and residents of Edina, exemplary police work and display of leadership make him deserving of this distinguished award.”
The nomination for the award notes Penman is a natural leader in educating other officers. He makes his peers feel comfortable coming to him with questions, and he makes information readily available and easy to understand. He also pushes officers to their fullest potential, a press release said. The nomination also mentions a call from October 2022 of an attempted ATM robbery. Penman’s quick response and quick feet led to the apprehension of a dangerous suspect and thwarted the theft.
“I was honored and humbled to receive this news from Chief Milburn as there are so many officers at Edina who do great work and were worthy of the award,” Penman said during the award presentation. “Shortages across the state have made this job difficult. My partners have continued to step up to every challenge that comes their way. And even on the worst days, they make it easier to come to work and put the uniform on. I’m honored to be selected as a 2022 Officer of the Year, but give credit to all my partners and coworkers who have helped me along the way. Thank you.”
Penman is a graduate of St. Cloud State University with a bachelor’s degree in management. He also received his associate degree in criminal justice from North Hennepin Community College.
The Mike Siitari Officer of the Year award is given annually to an officer of the Edina Police Department who has modeled exemplary service and leadership through innovation and public relations.
The Crime Prevention Fund has recognized at least one officer a year since 2011. The Officer of the Year Award is named after Mike Siitari, who served as police chief from 1999 to 2009 during his 31-year tenure with the Edina Police Department. Winners are selected by members of the Edina Crime Prevention Fund.
Past recipients of the award who still work for the Edina Police Department include Sgt. Jacob Heckert and Officers Darren Davis, Emily Jepson, Dave Lindman, Joel Moore, Nick Pedersen and Mike Seeger.
