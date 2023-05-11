Edina Patrol Officer Jesse Penman has been named the 2022 Mike Siitari Officer of the Year, an award given by the Edina Crime Prevention Fund. Penman was honored with the award at the May 2 Edina City Council meeting.

A former Community Service Officer, Penman joined the Edina Police Department in 2016 and was promoted to Police Officer one year later. Since then, he has been very involved in the department, and currently serves as the department’s field training officer, firearm instructor and use of force and defensive tactics instructor. He is also one of two snipers on the SWAT team.

