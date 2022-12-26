Bloomington Jefferson High School juniors Owen Baker and Anna Feeken and Kennedy High School juniors Lila Coval and Angel Romero-Valencia are this year’s Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership Award nominees.

Each year, high school juniors are recognized for their involvement in school activities, volunteer efforts and leadership qualities. Nominees are eligible for a statewide award in January.

