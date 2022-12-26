Bloomington Jefferson High School juniors Owen Baker and Anna Feeken and Kennedy High School juniors Lila Coval and Angel Romero-Valencia are this year’s Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership Award nominees.
Each year, high school juniors are recognized for their involvement in school activities, volunteer efforts and leadership qualities. Nominees are eligible for a statewide award in January.
Baker participates in hockey and is team captain for lacrosse. He enjoys volunteering as a youth hockey and lacrosse coach. Baker is on the Jefferson honor roll with a 3.98 GPA.
Feeken participates in golf and is a team captain for tennis. She is a member of the National Honor Society and Science Olympiad. Feeken volunteers at Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People and Loaves and Fishes. She is on the Jefferson honor roll with a 4.12 GPA.
Coval is a member of the Kennedy tennis team and has served as team captain for three seasons, and earned All-Conference honors for three years. Coval volunteers with Feed My Starving Children and in several elementary classrooms. She participates in French Club, student government, National Honor Society, film club, Kennedy news crew and Quiz Bowl. Coval has lettered twice in academics and has a 4.2 GPA.
Romero-Valencia is captain of the Kennedy swim and dive team. He volunteers as a timer for the girls swim and dive team and with his club team. Romero-Valencia has lettered in academics and has a 3.5 GPA.
