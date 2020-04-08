jeeps

Members of the Twin Cities Jeep Club and the South Metro Jeep Enthusiasts line up for a group photo opportunity April 5 in the parking lot of Southdale Center. The group, with an estimated 300 participants, most driving Jeep Wranglers, began their Twin Cities tour in the surface parking lot at Mall of America, with a planned parade through several cities. The group planned to drop off donations to area hospitals and parade through neighborhoods with birthday wishes to children whose parties were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The group attempted to spell “Jeep” with their vehicles for a drone photo but were ushered out of the parking lot by the Edina Police Department before they could complete the task. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)
