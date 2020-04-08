Members of the Twin Cities Jeep Club and the South Metro Jeep Enthusiasts line up for a group photo opportunity April 5 in the parking lot of Southdale Center. The group, with an estimated 300 participants, most driving Jeep Wranglers, began their Twin Cities tour in the surface parking lot at Mall of America, with a planned parade through several cities. The group planned to drop off donations to area hospitals and parade through neighborhoods with birthday wishes to children whose parties were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The group attempted to spell “Jeep” with their vehicles for a drone photo but were ushered out of the parking lot by the Edina Police Department before they could complete the task. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.