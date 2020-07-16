James Pierce has announced he will file papers for his candidacy for one of the two open Edina City Council seats on the ballot Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Pierce touts a number of civic awards and recognitions he would bring to this role. He is a winner of the Edina Mayor’s 2019 Individual Service Commendation award for his leadership work as co-chair of the Edina Race and Equity Task Force. Pierce has also been an Edina Tom Oye Human Rights Award nominee and been recognized for his outstanding work on the Metropolitan Economic Development Association. He and his wife were recently nominated as the 2019 Minnesota volunteers of the year for their work supporting and raising funds for the Junior Diabetes Research Fund Organization.
“The decision to run for city council was not taken lightly by either me or my family,” Pierce said. “This is a crucial time for our city, our state, and our country. We believe the real work starts locally. I feel that our city council needs members with multiple perspectives and proven track records of thinking through all sides of issues, with the most relevant data. My family and I love calling Edina our home, and I would be honored to serve the residents of Edina as a city council member.”
Pierce, who is emphasizing Edina’s economic development in his campaign, cites his 30-year business background as the foundation of his platform to bring pragmatic, data-driven decision making to the city council. He has a background in information technology and is currently in a new business development role at Cargill, focused on human health. Pierce is also a member of the Cargill Foundation Board of Directors and serves as the Executive Sponsor for the Cargill Ebony Council.
His wife, Stephanie, serves on the board of Edina Give and Go and is a member of the COVID-19 Relief Committee. He has three daughters; one is a graduate of Edina High School and the other two are attending Edina Public Schools.
