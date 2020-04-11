aha photo

Students and staff at the Academy of Holy Angels in Richfield are now conducting instruction online. The school has used a similar system when snow days are experienced. (Submitted photo)

The Academy of Holy Angels in Richfield is up and running with its AHAOnline e-learning platform.

Staff experienced a quick transition as Holy Angels has already used this system for snow days.

Some of the highlights, as reported by staff and through a survey of students, include:

“Despite the somber circumstance, I think this opportunity for online school will really push us as teachers to expand our teaching in a totally different way, and learning a new skill like this is always something that excites me. A new challenge can certainly build a whole new foundation as an educator!”

On the first student survey, some results included:

• I am able to access my assignments, 99% yes

• I am able to access resources to do assignments, 97% yes

• I am able to get help from my counselor, 96% yes

• I am able to turn in assignments via myAHA, 99% yes

• I am able to get help from my teacher, 94% yes

• I have turned in my daily attendance ticket, 91% yes

Over the coming days, the administration and technology team is looking at ways to creatively connect and build community with students and teachers.

Principal Foley said in a recent email to the student body, “I know that you have been working hard. Your extraordinary dedication and hard work during this time is recognized and applauded.”

– Courtesy of Academy of Holy Angels

Tags

Load comments