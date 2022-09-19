International Spanish Language Academy’s sixth-graders in the class of 2022 earned 24 medals and 21 honorable mentions for their scores in the 2022 National Spanish Examinations-Level 2 for sixth- through 12-grades.
Despite being among the youngest students to participate, ISLA had one gold medal winner, Olive Kannenberg, along with 13 silver and 10 bronze medal winners. ISLA’s other top scorers were Dante Hernandez, Ana Cabrera, Jack Pollen and Nyla West.
“We are proud of our students’ achievement in the National Spanish Exam,” said Sarah Devers, ISLA dean of academics. “Their scores reflect the hard work and dedication of our school community to deliver a strong immersion education. At ISLA, we value bilingualism as one part of a rich learning environment that empowers our students and promotes global citizenship.”
ISLA is a K-6, Spanish immersion public charter school located in Edina, and draws students from throughout the west metro. It is an International Baccalaureate World School, and uses the IB Learner Profile to guide its curriculum of inquiry.
Earning a medal means the students placed in the 95th percentile or higher (gold), 85th-94th percentile (silver) and 75th-84th percentile (bronze) of all students tested. In order to earn honorable mention, students must place in the top half of the students who took the test in either the academic Spanish only or academic and speaking Spanish at home categories.
“Attaining a medal or honorable mention for any student on the National Spanish Examinations is very prestigious,” said Lisa Greenman, national director of the exams, “because the exams are the largest of their kind in the United States with over 73,000 students participating in 2022.”
Students from ISLA have a long history of high achievement on national exams.
The exam, which is given to sixth- through 12-graders who are learning Spanish in school and may also be speaking it at home, are a motivational contest to recognize student achievement and proficiency in the study of Spanish.
The exams are standardized assessment tools that measure content standards (vocabulary and grammar) and performance standards (reading and listening comprehension).
The National Spanish Examinations are administered each year by the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese.
More information about ISLA, which has limited current openings in kindergarten, second and third grades and its fee-based El Nido Spanish immersion pre-kindergarten program for ages 3-5, is at the website isla.school.
Information about tours for those interested in kindergarten enrollment for 2023-24 is also at the website.
