International Spanish Language Academy’s sixth-graders in the class of 2022 earned 24 medals and 21 honorable mentions for their scores in the 2022 National Spanish Examinations-Level 2 for sixth- through 12-grades.

Despite being among the youngest students to participate, ISLA had one gold medal winner, Olive Kannenberg, along with 13 silver and 10 bronze medal winners. ISLA’s other top scorers were Dante Hernandez, Ana Cabrera, Jack Pollen and Nyla West.

Tags

Load comments