The FBI investigation into a piece of rope that appeared to be tied in the shape of a noose, and was found in a Black firefighter’s locker at a Bloomington fire station last summer, turned up no conclusive evidence linking any individual or group to the incident, according to the Bloomington fire chief.
The Feb. 9 announced by Bloomington Fire Chief Ulie Seal brings the investigation to a close, he noted.
The FBI was asked to investigate the June 2020 incident, and during the seven months since that request, dozens of interviews were conducted and the rope was sent to an FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia, for forensic examination, according to Seal.
The rope was discovered June 15 and reported to Bloomington Fire Department leaders June 23. The city announced the investigation June 27.
“I responded to the incident that in no uncertain terms, this type of activity and behavior is disgusting and has no place in the city of Bloomington. I believe that to this day,” Seal noted in the Feb. 9 announcement.
Although the city and FBI consider the case closed, anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the FBI’s Minneapolis field office at 763-569-8000 or contact the Bloomington Police Department at 952-563-4900.
Seal’s statement is available online at tr.im/2921.
