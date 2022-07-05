Square Dance Minnesota will host weekly square dancing introductions during July in Bloomington.

The square dancing introduction classes are at 7 p.m. Thursdays, July 7-28, at Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road.

Solo dancers, couples and families are welcome, and no experience is required.

Info: squaredancemn.com

