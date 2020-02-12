The Interact Club of Edina will host a “Skate to End Polio” 8-9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Braemar Arena. Participants will enjoy open skating, music and special lighting at this Valentine’s Day event in the Backyard Rink, 7501 Ikola Way.
Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for children. They can be purchased the day of the event or in advance by contacting Rotarian Scott Blake, sblake@felhaber.com. Tickets will also be available at the 12:15 p.m. Jan. 30, Feb. 6 and Feb. 13 meetings of the Rotary Club of Edina at the Edina Country Club, 5100 Wooddale Ave.
All proceeds will go toward Rotary’s End Polio Now campaign, which began in 1985 and has raised more than $1.3 billion toward the elimination of this deadly and crippling childhood disease. Since 1988, Rotary has helped reduce cases by 99.9%. Only three countries remain endemic, but until polio is ended forever, every child is at risk.
About Interact: Interact is a club for young people ages 12 to 18 who want to join together to tackle issues in their community that they care most about. The Interact Club of Edina was chartered at Edina High School in 2016 and is sponsored by the Rotary Clubs of Edina and Edina Morningside. Every Interact Club carries out at least two service projects a year: one that helps their school or community and one that promotes international understanding.
For more information, contact Blake at sblake@felhaber.com.
