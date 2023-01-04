Richfield Ice Arena is open for indoor walking during weekday afternoons this winter.

The arena is open for walking around the upper concourse of rink one from noon to 1:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. The arena is at 636 E. 66th St.

