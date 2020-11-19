Indoor recreational facilities in the city of Edina will close temporarily due to new COVID-19 restrictions.

After an announcement by Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday, all indoor recreational facilities must close for four weeks in response to an exponential growth of COVID-19 cases in the state. In Edina, the facilities affected will close starting Nov. 20 after regular business hours, according to a Nov. 19 email sent to the Edina community by City Manager Scott Neal.

The order impacts Braemar Arena & Field, Braemar Golf Dome and Edinborough Park.

All in-person recreational programming and events will also either be canceled or postponed.

Neal stated that cases in Edina have increased by about six times since the beginning of October.

“We hope that this pause, along with a collective effort to follow COVID-19 precautions, will help bring infection numbers under control so that we can resume the activities that are so important to our community,” the email reads.

