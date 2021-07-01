Edina’s annual Independence Day celebrations return in person this year, with the parade July 3 and the First John Philip Sousa Memorial Band concert July 4.
Additionally, the Edina Fourth of July Parade will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 3. The hour-long parade, featuring animals, floats, fire trucks and marching bands along with local businesses and organizations, starts behind Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St. The route heads down West 50th Street, ending at Halifax Avenue in downtown Edina.
Continuing a tradition started in 1970, the First John Philip Sousa Memorial Band will play a special Independence Day concert at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 4, at Rosland Park, 4300 66th St. W.
Due to COVID-19-related shortages, there will not be a fireworks show after the concert this year. The traditional vendor didn’t have the resources, and the Edina Community Foundation, which sponsors the Independence Day events, couldn’t find an alternate vendor that had both supplies and staff available for July 4, according to a city press release. The return of fireworks is planned for 2022.
This year’s parade, themed “Coming Together,” will feature health care workers and local businesses as grand marshals.
An estimated 20,000 people view the parade in person. Bleachers will not be available this year. Parade viewers are allowed to set up chairs or blankets in advance of the parade but are asked to avoid blocking sidewalks. An emcee near City Hall will announce each parade entry.
Those who are unable to attend the parade can watch it on Facebook Live or Edina TV (Comcast Channels 813 and 16). The city of Edina’s Facebook page will stream the parade at its start. The parade will be rebroadcast on Edina TV throughout July.
Learn more about the parade, lineup, sponsors and more at edinaparade.org.
Braemar Golf Course, Centennial Lakes Park and the Edina Aquatic Center will be open July 4 for family activities. Edina Liquor stores will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 4, with delivery available 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. They also will be open July 5.
Most city offices, including City Hall, will be closed Monday, July 5, to observe the holiday. The Edina Senior Center also will be closed July 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.