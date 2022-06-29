The Edina Community Foundation is partnering with the city of Edina to host Independence Day activities throughout the holiday weekend, beginning Sunday, July 3, according to a city news release.
Continuing a tradition started in 1970, the First John Philip Sousa Memorial Band will play a special Independence Day concert, at 8:45 p.m. at Rosland Park, 4300 66th St. W. A fife-and-drum performance will precede the concert at 8 p.m.
A fireworks show sponsored by Crown Bank will occur after the concert after dark, the news release said.
The next day, the annual Edina Fourth of July Parade begins at 10 a.m. behind Edina City Hall and follows 50th Street West to the intersection with Market Street at 50th & France. About 20,000 people view the parade in person, the city estimates.
Bleachers will not be available this year. Parade viewers will be allowed to set up chairs or blankets in advance of the parade, but not on sidewalks.
Those who can’t make it to the parade can still watch the festivities on Edina TV and Facebook Live. It will also be rebroadcast on Edina TV throughout the month until July 26, on Mondays at 8 p.m., Tuesdays at 4 a.m. and noon, Thursdays at 10 p.m., and Fridays at 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.
To learn more about the parade, lineup, sponsors and more, go to edinaparade.org.
City offices, along with the Edina Senior Center and Edinborough Park, will be closed on Monday, July 4. Other facilities have modified holiday hours, listed below:
• Braemar Arena will close at 1 p.m.
• Braemar Golf Course will close at 3 p.m. The last Academy round will be at 2 p.m.
