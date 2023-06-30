A military parade, historical military music from the Historic Fort Snelling Fifes and Drums band, and cannon salutes will be part of an 1890s Independence Day celebration this weekend.

Fort Snelling will recreate the sights and sounds of a late-1800s Independence Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 1, on the fort grounds, 200 Tower Ave., St. Paul.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments