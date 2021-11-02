The three incumbents seeking seats on the Bloomington School Board appear to have won reelection.
Of the seven challengers seeking to join them on the board, Matthew Dymoke leads the newcomers.
With all but one precinct reporting, Boardmember Tom Bennett is in the lead with 7,876 votes, or 14.77% of the vote.
Boardmember Dawn Steigauf has 6,936 votes, or 13.01% of the vote. Boardmember Beth Beebe has 6,702 votes, or 12.57% of the vote.
Dymoke’s 6,730 votes has earned him 12.62% of the votes tallied.
Of the six candidates who failed to win election, Dani Indovino Cawley came the closest to cracking the top four, as she received 5,887 votes, or 11.04%.
The remaining candidate vote totals and percentages are:
Natalie Marose, 5,700, 10.69%
Jeff Salovich, 5,401, 10.13%
Marquisha Fulford, 4,046, 7.59%
Patricia Riley, 2,137, 4.01%
Kat Eggers, 1,798, 3.37%
The vote totals were tallied through the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.