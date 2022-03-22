The city of Edina is sponsoring free high-speed internet for income-eligible residents through Comcast’s Internet Essentials program until the end of December, a city news release said.
Internet was made available through $500,000 of the city’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, totaling more than $4.9 million for pandemic relief and the local economy.
The city has been accepting applicants for the program since late December 2021. In the first couple of months, over 100 residents were enrolled in the program, but there’s still more space available for residents to apply, Stephanie Hawkinson, the city’s affordable housing development manager, said in the news release.
“The program currently has participants from every area of Edina, but we have the capacity for more applications. Whether a resident is seeking ways to reduce household expenses or doesn’t currently have internet service, we encourage them to apply and start taking advantage of this benefit while it is available,” she said.
All residents who live in one of the city’s affordable housing units are eligible to apply. Other residents are also urged to apply if they meet all the following requirements:
• Live in Edina
• Are 18 years of age or older
• Have a household income that does not exceed 80% of the area median income for Hennepin County (For a family of four, this is $83,920 in household income for the year; limits will change based on household size.)
Residents must first complete a short application online at bettertogetheredina.org or at Edina City Hall, 4801 50th St. W. Once the application is approved by city staff, residents must call Comcast and activate the service using a unique access code provided by the city. Approval typically takes one or two business days, Coyle said.
Comcast will mail the necessary equipment to the resident’s home, usually providing internet in about one week from the point of contact, the news release said.
Funding is expected to support about 2,100 households – at a cost of $9.95 per month – and applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until capacity is reached.
