During a virtual town hall on April 16, Senate District 49 legislators discussed how and when society might re-open as Minnesota fights COVID-19.
“We’ve been very successful” at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, Rep. Heather Edelson (D-Edina) said over the videoconferencing platform, Zoom. “But, I know many of you want to know what is our pathway out.”
In representing Senate District 49 – which mostly serves Edina and Bloomington, but also covers parts of Minnetonka and Eden Prairie – Franzen was joined by Rep. Steve Elkins (D-Bloomington) and Sen. Melisa Franzen (D-Edina) for the remote forum as they took written questions from constituents.
After industries deemed “essential” were allowed to continue operating as the pandemic hit Minnesota, other sectors that weren’t classified as “essential” but still deemed low-risk, including golf courses and lawn services, have recently been allowed to operate, too.
“I think that there are other professions like that,” Elkins said.
Still, decision-making related to re-opening the economy is challenged by information about the crisis that is constantly evolving. “With this pandemic, we are learning something new every day,” Edelson said.
In particular, re-opening bars and restaurants is “really complicated,” she said.
When businesses do re-open, it won’t be an immediate return to normal, Franzen cautioned.
“I think every business will have to have a plan to open up under this new normal of COVID-19,” she said.
There will also be mental barriers to overcome as society tries to get back to normal, Elkins said.
“No matter how we ease out of this, the after-effects of this are going to linger for a while, just because it’s going to take a while for us to gain confidence that we need to go out and feel safe just conducting normal commerce the way we normally would do it,” he said.
“We have to have a plan,” Franzen said, “to open up some level of businesses or nonprofits or bakeries or others that could be opened safely during this emergency situation.”
Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order is in effect until May 4, but Wisconsin’s stay-at-home order has already been extended to May 26. Wisconsin, however, has nearly twice as many COVID-19 cases as Minnesota.
“Just because Wisconsin is further along doesn’t mean that we’ll necessarily have to be right there,” Elkins said.
One thing he knows for sure, though: “We’re not going to be able to exit this until we have enough tests,” which would help better identify risks by keeping tabs on the virus.
Although national polling shows that most people favor keeping states’ stay-at-home orders in place for now, governors have been faced with politically charged protests over the measures. “Let’s not make this partisan,” Edelson said.
State budget, mail-in voting
“We anticipate some tough decisions in our next budget session in 2021,” Franzen said while acknowledging that the state’s anticipated $1.5 billion surplus “is pretty much gone,” with Minnesota spending money in response to the pandemic as revenue decreases.
In terms of cuts, “I would say in the case of less revenue we’re going to have to look at everything,” Franzen said. “So a lot of money’s coming out of the coffers. Not a lot of money is coming into the coffers.”
As the state eats into its budget reserves, “we do recognize that stimulus through bonding is one way we can get people to work and get dollars moving in the economy,” Franzen said.
Uncertainty still rules the day, however. “There’s going to be significant budget uncertainty for the indefinite future,” Elkins said. “None of us really knows in the end how this is going to turn out.”
With both the state senate and house of representatives on the ballot this fall, it’s still up to voters to determine who will make many of those decisions, with 2021 dedicated to addressing the budget as part of the Legislature’s two-year cycle. So naturally, policymakers are turning their attention to how people will vote this fall if the risks of COVID-19 remain high.
Elkins outlined one bill that would allow mail-in ballots to be counted 14 days ahead of Election Day instead of the seven days that is currently specified.
“The Republicans seem to be balking, which would be unfortunate, because the last thing we want is the kind of situation that we saw in Wisconsin a week or so ago, and that’s what we could be looking at if we don’t take action on this issue,” Elkins said, referring to the difficulties that were evident April 7 as voters visited the polls during a pandemic.
As decision-makers wrestle with those kinds of questions, Edelson called for civility in general. “We have to be patient and kind to each other,” she said.
