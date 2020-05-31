Edina Mayor Jim Hovland has declared an extension of the weekend curfew issued in response to continued unrest in the Twin Cities, an act of “extreme precaution to ensure the safety of the city, its residents and businesses,” as stated in a press release from the city.
The press release adds:
“The Edina City Council held an emergency meeting 1 p.m. today to approve the declaration, will be in effect 8 p.m. tonight to 6 a.m. Monday, June 1. During the curfew, no one may travel or be in public places in Edina except for first responders, members of the media, people traveling to and from work, those seeking emergency care or fleeing danger and people experiencing homelessness.
The declaration is consistent with Gov. Tim Walz’s Executive Order 20-68 implementing a temporary nighttime curfew in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Other suburbs have also extended their curfews, including the adjacent cities of Bloomington, Eden Prairie, Richfield and St. Louis Park.
Edina Police are continuously monitoring the situation and are in close communication with other local and state law enforcement agencies to assess potential threats as events evolve throughout the area. Suspicious activity should be reported by calling 911.
For more information or to read the resolution, visit EdinaMN.gov.”
The city's announcement of the initial curfew fro Friday and Saturday cited “reported threats of violence in the western suburbs” as a reason for the measure. It appears the streets of Edina were quiet Friday and Saturday during the curfew hours.
When the Sun Current visited the areas of 50th & France, 44th & France and Southdale between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday, the streets were virtually empty and police patrols were highly visible.
