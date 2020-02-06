A crime prevention coordinator with the Bloomington Police Department will speak during this week’s meeting of the John Prescott chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Katie Chase will discuss “Scams and ID Protection” noon Friday, Feb. 7, at Oak Grove Presbyterian Church, 2200 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington.

Info: 952-432-6094 (Joan)

