Bloomington’s annual ice skating show is this weekend.

Performances are March 12-14 at Bloomington Ice Garden, 3600 W. 98th St.

Tickets for the shows at 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, and 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14 are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors 62 and older or students 6-18. Children 5 and younger are free.

Tickets for the dress rehearsal performance at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12, are $5.

Info: tr.im/ice20

