IAM Healthcare, a part of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, announced Jan. 25 that the union will be joining health care workers and patient advocates opposing the proposed merger of Sanford Health and M Health Fairview.

The IAM, which represents more than 10,000 health care workers across the U.S. and Canada, including within the Sanford Health system, stated in a press release that it is committed to putting the interests of the communities affected over corporate interests. The release noted a large body of research shows that health care provider consolidation tends to raise patient costs without clear indication of quality improvements, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

