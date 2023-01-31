IAM Healthcare, a part of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, announced Jan. 25 that the union will be joining health care workers and patient advocates opposing the proposed merger of Sanford Health and M Health Fairview.
The IAM, which represents more than 10,000 health care workers across the U.S. and Canada, including within the Sanford Health system, stated in a press release that it is committed to putting the interests of the communities affected over corporate interests. The release noted a large body of research shows that health care provider consolidation tends to raise patient costs without clear indication of quality improvements, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced that every community needs accessible and affordable healthcare available to them,” IAM International President Robert Martinez Jr said in the release. “We cannot continue to value the corporate bottom line over the healthcare needs of our families.”
South Dakota-based Sanford Health has a troubling track record of post-merger cuts and layoffs, according to the IAM. After merging with Good Samaritan Society in 2018, Sanford closed at least nine nursing homes from November 2021 to June 2022, the release noted.
“IAM Healthcare professionals and every doctor, nurse and other worker in the Sanford and Fairview Systems deserve a voice in this process,” said IAM Midwest Territory General Vice President Steve Galloway. “The IAM will stand with our members and these communities to ensure that patient care and working conditions are put first.”
