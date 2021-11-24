The Edina Human Rights & Relations Commission is looking for residents to help plan a special event next spring.
The Human Rights & Relations Commission is forming a working group to plan a Days of Remembrance and genocide awareness event. The U.S. Congress established Days of Remembrance as the nation’s annual commemoration of the Holocaust. It is marked annually in Edina.
The working group will be responsible for organizing the 2022 event, establishing a theme, creating an agenda, selecting a speaker and assisting city staff with logistics. The group will likely meet several times through March or April 2022. It is expected that volunteer members will spend two to six hours a month working on the project.
“The community benefits from learning about the Holocaust and its victims,” the city’s Race & Equity Manager Heidi Lee, staff liaison to the Human Rights & Relations Commission, said in a city news release. “It gives us an opportunity to honor the survivors who will share their experiences, giving hope for the future.”
Two or three people will be selected for the working group, which will also include some members of the Human Rights & Relations Commission.
To apply, visit edinamn.gov/volunteer. Applications are due Dec. 3. Appointments will be made at the Human Rights & Relations Commission’s December meeting.
For more information, contact Lee, hlee@edinamn.gov or 952-826-1622.
