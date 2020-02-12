Major Dave Hughes (USAF, ret.), candidate for Congressional District 7, will appear on “Republican Roundtable” in February to lay out his priorities for western Minnesota.
Republican Roundtable is produced by the Senate District 50 and 63 Republicans and is hosted by Max Rymer.
The show airs in Richfield, Eden Prairie, Edina, Minnetonka and Hopkins on cable channel 15 at 12:30 p.m. Saturdays; 7:30 p.m. Mondays; 7 p.m. Thursdays; and 6 p.m. Fridays.
It airs in Bloomington on cable channel 16 at 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; and 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.
Past shows may be viewed at youtube.com/user/sd63republican/videos and facebook.com/RepublicanRoundtableMN.
